Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 26,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

