Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

