Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,547.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Tapestry worth $83,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,611 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,684,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $116.15 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,805 shares of company stock worth $13,236,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

