Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Transdigm Group worth $119,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after acquiring an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,345.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,314.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,395.62. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,764,856.16. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,362.29, for a total value of $23,875,494.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,113,561.82. This represents a 68.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $78,154,802 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

