Marshall Wace LLP Sells 150,899 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,899 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $100,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,372 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $337.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $329.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

