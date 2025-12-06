Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UVSP

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price Performance

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 69,462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 8.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter worth about $3,384,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.