Morton Community Bank Sells 67,792 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Morton Community Bank trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,792 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

