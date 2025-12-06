Morton Community Bank Has $18.09 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morton Community Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

