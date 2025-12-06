Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2%

EXC stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

