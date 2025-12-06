Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $53,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $45.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

