Stenger Family Office LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $191.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

