Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $231.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $233.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

