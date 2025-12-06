Stenger Family Office LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PGHY

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Stenger Family Office LLC owned about 1.41% of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.93 on Friday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

