Stenger Family Office LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after buying an additional 526,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,375,545,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

