New Harbor Financial Group LLC Takes $25.27 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,267,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 1.47% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 303.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

