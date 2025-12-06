5,000 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 25.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,184,000 after purchasing an additional 375,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,045,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,069,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $324.86 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

