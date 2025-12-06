Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 269,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for 15.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,099,236 shares of company stock worth $525,040,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.