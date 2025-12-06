245,428 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Bought by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 245,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 597,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $59.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

