Nkcfo LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BABA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

