iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 132.1% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

