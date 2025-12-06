Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 21,964 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 144.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.