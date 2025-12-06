Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Quantum Computing comprises approximately 1.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quantum Computing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Quantum Computing by 53.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

QUBT opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.80.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

In other news, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $543,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,000. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,474 shares of company stock worth $1,822,753. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantum Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

