Nkcfo LLC Invests $331,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,050,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,369,000 after acquiring an additional 761,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,498,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743,929 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $32,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Price Performance
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.17 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
