Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

UBER opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

