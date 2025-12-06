Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Increased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

