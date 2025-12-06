New Harbor Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 2.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

