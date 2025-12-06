Mario Gabelli Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $24,225.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,028.25. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GRX opened at $9.57 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
