Mario Gabelli Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $24,225.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,028.25. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX opened at $9.57 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 120,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

