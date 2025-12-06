PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,819,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,290,000 after buying an additional 3,471,766 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 775,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 29.6%

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

