PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 280,799 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,799 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 1.36% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 758,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 400,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

