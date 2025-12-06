PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $254.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 5.3% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $254,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,047,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,575 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 135,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VIS opened at $299.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.89. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $303.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

