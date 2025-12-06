PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $97.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.0% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $97,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VDC stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.