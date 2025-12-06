Insider Buying: Team (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,423.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 700 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $10,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,601,330 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,803.70. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 13,334 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $197,743.22.

Team Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TISI opened at $14.85 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.98 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 753.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. 22NW LP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Team by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Team by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Team by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Team

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.