Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Major Shareholder Sells $17,250.00 in Stock

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 559,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,454.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,140 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $3,807.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 77,385 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $259,239.75.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 3,550 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $9,975.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 2,800 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $9,464.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 14,312 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $50,807.60.

On Thursday, October 16th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $21,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 900 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $3,096.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $4,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 650 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $2,801.50.

Odysight.ai Stock Performance

Shares of ODYS opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Odysight.ai Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai ( NASDAQ:ODYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 420.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai comprises about 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Odysight.ai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

