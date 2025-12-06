PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Grows Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7,250.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $82.51.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4515 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

