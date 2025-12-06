iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP Shares Purchased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,560 shares during the period. iShares Global Comm Services ETF accounts for 0.9% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 8.23% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,708,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

IXP opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $126.92.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

