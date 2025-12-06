Rebecca Robertson Sells 827 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Robertson sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $13,786.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,827.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CeriBell Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $19.72 on Friday. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CeriBell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CeriBell by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 353.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CeriBell by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

See Also

