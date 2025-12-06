7,519 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Acquired by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 5.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

