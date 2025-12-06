Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Up 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.65 and last traded at GBX 22.65. Approximately 20,818,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 8,748,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.
