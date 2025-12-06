Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.33. The firm has a market cap of £708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

