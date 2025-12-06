StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $494.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

