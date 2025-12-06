Lee Kalowski Sells 9,072 Shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Stock

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,072 shares of Q32 Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $31,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,185.48. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.79. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

