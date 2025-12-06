Liberman Jeffery Sells 14,291 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 14,291 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $40,014.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 291,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,452.40. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Entravision Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 27.92%.The company had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 344.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

