Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Issues Earnings Results

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Up 4.8%
LON:AAEV opened at GBX 110 on Friday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 98.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 114. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.89.
About Albion Enterprise VCT
