Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Issues Earnings Results

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Up 4.8%

LON:AAEV opened at GBX 110 on Friday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 98.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 114. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.89.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

