SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.55 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $458,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 951,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,784,301.29. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $207,421.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.