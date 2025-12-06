Monks (LON:MNKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Monks had a net margin of 96.67% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Monks Stock Performance

MNKS opened at GBX 1,451.66 on Friday. Monks has a 1-year low of GBX 984.03 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,555.60. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,481.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,385.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monks

In other Monks news, insider David Ballance purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,489 per share, with a total value of £59,560. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monks

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

