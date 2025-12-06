Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Phoenix Education Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PXED

Phoenix Education Partners Trading Down 1.9%

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

Shares of Phoenix Education Partners stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Phoenix Education Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Education Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Education Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.