Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $372,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 654,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 303,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.72 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.85.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

