Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

EW stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

