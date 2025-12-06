KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $196.57 thousand and $0.06 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00161999 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

