NikolAI Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.37 Thousand (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. NikolAI has a market cap of $398.25 thousand and $13.37 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NikolAI has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NikolAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,297.06 or 0.99674873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00041396 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,785.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NikolAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NikolAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.